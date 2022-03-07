W/R Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Calls For Resilience

Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has called for resilience among the populace to help in remolding the economy after the coronavirus insurgence.

He noted that despite the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic on the Global economic, there was the urgent need to bounce back rapidly and strategically to fill vacuums and restore hope to the Ghanaian people.

The Minister said: “Let us be encouraged to practice and maintain proper hygiene in our various homes, workplaces and surroundings…I am glad to announce that the agenda 111 and other economic interventions would yield results in the near future.”

The Minister was speaking at the Regional Celebration of the 65th Independence parade at Gyandu parki in Sekondi in the Western Region under the theme: “Working Together Bouncing Back Better”.

The parade saw school children and the various Security Agencies marching to remind Ghanaians of the significant contribution the forebears of the country underwent to secure independence and sovereignty for the country and the need for the present generation to dedicate themselves to the growth and advancement of the country.

As a Region, we are also creating opportunities for indigenous companies to win and operate vessels to support the oil and gas industry.

The Minister also talked about initiatives to improve upon the agricultural sector, mining and oil and gas avenues to advance jobs for the locals.

School Children who excelled in the BECE from both public and private schools were presented with awards.