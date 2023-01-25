W/R NDC Congratulates Kofi Buah on his new appointment

The Western Regional branch of National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, on his new role as Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament.

A statement issued and signed by Western Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mr Joseph Nelson in Takoradi, noted that “since his giant killing feat in 2008, when he beat the then incumbent MP Hon. Freddy Blay, that ushered him into Parliament for the first time, he has grown to become a stalwart in the region, Parliament and the political space in our dear country.

“His sterling qualities of humility, respect for all, selflessness and hardwork have enabled him serve his constituents, Western Region, Parliament and Ghana remarkably.”

.

The statement said as a former Minister for Energy and later Petroleum,, he contributed immensely to the development of those sectors and left an indelible mark.

“Members in the Region are not surprised that once again your qualities have shown through your work in Parliament and caught the attention of party leadership at the highest level to honour you with this latest appointment.”

The statement said the NDC Western Region was so very proud of Mr. Kofi Buah and “wish to say a big thank you to the National Chairman Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary, MPs and all those who played various roles to make this happen.

“It is our prayer and hope that this appointment will spur you on to do even more for God, party and Country”.

The statement assured Mr. Kofi Buah of the party’s fervent prayers and support in the discharge of his new responsibilities as the Deputy Minority Leader, fully convinced that he would continue to shine and make the Western Region proud.

Meanwhile, a statement issued and signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey in Accra, to the Speaker of Parliament, The RT. Hon. Alban Sumani Bagbin on the notice of changes in the leadership of NDC party in Parliament, confirmed Dr. Casiel Ato Forson as the Minority Leader, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah as Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Kwame Agbodza as Minority Whip, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim as First Deputy Whip and Madam Comfort Doyo Ghansah as Second Deputy Whip.

According to the General Secretary, the new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to headquarters of the party for approval.