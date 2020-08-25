Constituency and Zonal Campaign Team members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region have undergone series of training on best ways to propagate the campaign messages of the party to the electorates in their respective constituencies.

The members were taken through the contents of the newly launched NPP manifesto, some major achievements of the NPP-led government, and ways to communicate them across to sell their message to the electorate.

The members were also advised to be discerning and speak with decorum devoid of insults and unnecessary confrontations to attract more voters into their for a one time victory for President Akufo-Addo in the December 7, general elections.

The 2020 Elections Campaign Manager for the NPP, Mr Peter Mac Manu who addressed Journalists at the climax of the training, emphasized that the party’s priority of a campaign for the December 7 polls, was the voter and not what an opposition candidate would say.

“To me, it’s about voters, and I know that Ghanaian voters are very discerning. They can tell the good from the bad so what the NPP is doing is good and they will give Nana Akufo-Addo four more years to do more for the people of Ghana.

According to him, the voter is the heartbeat of the campaign and not an opposition candidate with their propaganda and for that matter, the party would not be bordered by their rants.

He emphasised that this year’s elections would thrive on what the voter wants and will be issue-based to send the achievements of the government to the voter hence, they would conduct research and educate the electorates on the achievements of the party to enable them to make informed decisions.