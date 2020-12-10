There was pump and pageantry in the Wa Municipality after the EC declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president elect in the just ended Presidential elections.

There was colourful display of motor riding gymnastics to welcome the declaration of the presidential results for the 2020 general election.

The Returning Officer for the 2020 general election and chairperson of the Electoral Commissioner, Madam Jean Mensah declared the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner of the presidential election.

He polled a total of 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59 per cent to beat closest contender John Dramani Mahama, who polled a total of 6,214,889 votes, in Monday’s presidential elections.

In an interview with a cross-section of the public in Wa on Wednesday after the declaration, the people expressed mixed reaction about the result.

While others say they were satisfied with the results, others also said they were not satisfied with the outcome but that for peace to reign, they would accept it as it was.

“That is not what I expected, but for there to be peace, I will take it like that. But what I expect is that what he couldn’t do in the last four years and we wanted to vote him out, he will do them,” Mr Karim Dauda, a smock weaver said.

Mr Ridwan Alhassan, a mobile money vender, also told the GNA that he is satisfied with the results and that he believed the President could move the nation forward in development.

Miss Martha N. Jirenyin, a student, also said that was the decision of Ghanaians and was hopeful that President Akufo-Addo led government would work to improve education in the country.

Also, Ismail Zakariya, a footballer, observed that the interventions of the Akufo-Addo led government were enormous, citing the Free Senior High School programme and the electricity and water subsidy during the covid-19 period as having great impact on their lives.

He said his siblings had benefited from the free SHS and believed the government would do more to improve the lives of the people.