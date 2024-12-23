Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV Congratulates President-Elect John Mahama

Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala State, has extended heartfelt congratulations to President-Elect Napogbakole Naa John Dramani Mahama following his resounding victory in the December 7, 2024 elections.

In a message delivered on behalf of the Overlord by Secretary to the Wala Traditional Council, Jinpenhi Naa Kadri Ibrahim, the Wa Naa praised Mahama’s humility, candour, and sincerity, qualities that he believes deeply resonated with the Ghanaian people.

“Your almost self-effacing humility, candour, and sincerity resonated well with the people,” Wa Naa Pelpuo IV remarked, acknowledging the powerful connection Mahama formed with voters across the nation.

The Overlord emphasized that the overwhelming support Mahama received in the elections reflected the trust Ghanaians have in his leadership. “This was not by accident. It was a calculated action based on their experience of your service in that position before as well as their belief in the plausibility of your campaign message,” Ibrahim, reading the statement on behalf of the Wa Naa, said.

Acknowledging the challenges that await the President-Elect, the Overlord expressed full confidence in Mahama’s ability to navigate the complexities of leadership and deliver on the promises made during his campaign. “We are not oblivious of the fact that the beginning will be a herculean task as a result of where we are coming from,” the Wa Naa said. “But with your tenacity of purpose, backed by the goodwill of Ghanaians, you will ride the storm successfully.”

In his message, the Wa Naa also extended best wishes to President-Elect Mahama, his family, and all Ghanaians for a peaceful and joyous festive season. This message of goodwill reflects the Overlord’s ongoing commitment to the prosperity and well-being of the Ghanaian people, as he called for unity and support in the journey ahead under Mahama’s leadership.