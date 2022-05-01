Wa NPP Chairman Determines To Re-brand Party

Mr Osman Abdul Hamid, the Wa Central Constituency Chairman elect for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the members of the party to support him in executing the task of growing the NPP in the constituency.

He said he was determined to re-brand the party to help make it the choice of the people in the constituency in a bid to win the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

come 2024.

Mr Hamid made the call in Wa when he addressed supporters and sympathizers of the NPP during the constituency’s Annual Delegates Congress where he was elected the constituency chairman.

Mr Hamid had garnered 558 votes out 1,030 valid ballots cast, his closest contender, Mr Ali Kamara, had 341 votes while Mr Issahaku Sidik managed 131 votes.

In all, 36 aspirants contested for the 10 positions, which were: the Chairman, 1st and 2nd Vice Chairmen; Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organizer; Youth Organizer, Women Organizer; Treasurer and Nasara Coordinator.

A total of 1,050 delegates out of the 1,058, representing 99.2 per cent cast their ballot in the election supervised by Mr Ben Alaglo, the Wa Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), at the Wa Technical Institute Assembly Hall.

Other elected executive members: Mr Osman Suleman and Sidik Mohammed, 1st and Second Vice Chairmen with 468 and 632 votes respectively; Mumuni Abass, Secretary and Adams Mohammed, Assistant Secretary elect.

The rest are: Mr Daubile Alhassan, Organizer, Mr Abdul Fatawu Dauda, Youth Organizer, Mr Abdulah Kpegla, Treasurer, Mr Jadul Hak Seidu, Nasara Coordinator and Madam Attawa Atakora, Women Organizer elect.

The election was peaceful as there were security personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces present at the Centre to ensure sanity throughout the exercise.

Mr Hamid said: “I am not surprised of my victory, I saw it coming because I have been in politics in this constituency for over 20 years, and I am a grassroots man.

All the contestants that have lost should take it as an in-house fight. It is not a fight between the NPP and any other party. “I will bring all on board to forge ahead in unity to win the Wa Central seat,” Mr Hamid said.

He pledged to improve the combination flow within the party in the constituency from bottom-up and vice versa, which was cardinal in bringing people together.