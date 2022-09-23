Wa Rotary Club donates USD100,000 worth of medical books to NTC

The Rotary Club of Wa has donated medical books worth USD 100,000.00 to the Wa Nursing Training College (NTC) to help improve teaching and learning.

Dr George Yaw Segnitome, the Principal of the school who received the books, said inadequate teaching and learning materials had been a major challenge for the school and that the books would go a long way to addressing their challenges.

Speaking at a ceremony at the school to receive the books, the Principal intimated that despite the limited teaching and learning materials the school had been able to produce skilled health personnel for the communities over the years.

The Rotary Club of Wa, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Windsor Canada, donated the books as part of the commitment of the club to contribute to improving the health sector through improving maternal and child health, disease prevention and treatment, and health education and literacy.

“Despite these challenges the school’s performance had never gone below 80 per cent. We need your support to maintain this status or to improve on it,” Dr. Segnitome said.

The Principal also identified the non-residential status of the school as another challenge and a source of worry for the students and the staff.

He called for support to provide accommodation for the students on campus to reduce their challenge of having to commute long distances from the surrounding communities to the school daily as the school was on the outskirts of the town.

Mr Stephen Mwinkaara, the President of the Rotary Club of Wa, expressed hope that the books would create the needed impact in the student nurses in building skilled health service providers for Ghana.

“We are here because our interest in building skilled and qualified Human Resources for our communities is in tandem with your aspirations as a health training institution,” he explained.

He expressed gratitude to one Dr Bachiyie, a member of the Rotary Club of Windsor Canada, for facilitating the partnership for the donation of the books as well as other support he had provided to the club in the past.

Some of the students thanked the Rotary Club of Wa and its partners for the donation and said the books would help them improve their academic activities but appealed for more support from the club.