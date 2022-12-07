Wa SHS Headmaster decries encroachment of School lands

Mr Adams Iddrisu Thirdman, the Headmaster of the Wa Senior High School has expressed worry over the rampant encroachment of the school lands and the erection of structures along the frontage of the school by private developers.

He said the challenge was creating a lot of disciplinary problems for the school authorities and students, which called for urgent measures to help address it to enhance discipline and academic work.

He said several recalcitrant students who took advantage of the erected illegal structures to scale the school had been on indefinite suspension.

Mr Thirdman was speaking during the launch of the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Wa Senior High School in Wa, which was on the theme: “Providing quality secondary education for national development”.

The headmaster said the school authorities had written official letters to the Wa Municipal Assembly to address the situation, but their efforts had been thwarted till date, a situation that had allowed discipline to suffer in the school.

He said the future of the Wa Senior High School depended so much on the quality of its graduates and appealed to former students to continue to support and participate actively on matters affecting the school.

He announced that Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament through his Social Investment Fund had facilitated the award of contract for the construction of a 2000-seater capacity auditorium for the school and urged others to emulate him to improve the lots of the school.

Mr Thirdman said despite support from the government, civil society organisations and public-spirited individuals, as well as former students, the school was still faced with challenges of dormitories, assembly hall, dining hall, inadequate water supply and toilet facilities, which were impeding smooth academic work.