Wa West Assembly Members reject DCE nominee for second time

Mr Ali Bukari, the President’s nominee for the District Chief Executive (DCE) position for the Wa West District, has been rejected the second time.

Mr Bukari was re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo after he was rejected by the Assembly Members on October 6, 2021.

Out of 40 Assembly Members present and voting, Mr Bukari polled 22 “YES” votes representing 55 per cent with 17 “NO” votes representing 42.5 per cent and one rejected ballot, representing 2.5 per cent.

The results were declared by Mr Ayin Aikins, the Wa West District Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), who supervised the election.

He said the DCE nominee had crossed 50 per cent and was thus qualified for another chance of confirmation within ten days.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, who was present at the voting, said, “That is the decision of the Assembly Members, which is binding on us.”

He said he would communicate the outcome of the confirmation to the President and inform the Assembly of the decision of the President, saying, “Let us be united for the good of Wa West District.”

Mr Ali Bukari is currently the Upper West Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).