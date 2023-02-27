Wa West MP seeks consent of traditional leaders to contest in NDC primaries

Superintendent (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West constituency, has sought the consent of traditional leaders in the constituency to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

While commending the chiefs and people in the constituency for giving him the mandate to represent them in parliament, he stressed the need to seek the wise counsel of the traditional leaders before he could pick a nomination to contest in the primaries.

Addressing the chiefs at Wechiau in the Wa West District, Sup. Toobu said his decision was because the traditional leaders were the custodians of the land and had the decision-making authority in the constituency.

“The NDC is to open nomination and the people said I should pick a nomination, but I said I cannot pick a nomination without meeting you first.

You supported me in the previous election, you are the leaders of the constituency if you say I should pick, I will, if you say I should not pick, I will not pick. Whatever advice you give me that is what I will follow”, Sup. Toobu explained.

He said for his two years in parliament he had helped meet some of the challenges of the constituency within his ability in the areas of education, health, water, peace and security, and rural electrification among others.

On education, the MP said he had, among other things, donated 400 student desks to the District Education Directorate, supported the renovation of school structures, and provided educational support worth about GHȻ140,000.00 to 227 students in the constituency.

On health, he cited the construction of a medical laboratory at Dorimon to improve healthcare service delivery and access by the people in the area as one of the many interventions he had pulled to the sector.

Other interventions included the drilling and installation of 18 boreholes in some communities, helping to connect some communities to the national grid, and improving telecommunication services.

Naa Iddrisu Sufuyan Jongara, Gberenbgeju Naa, on behalf of the chiefs prayed for God’s blessing for the MP in his desire to represent the constituency again.

He said: “MP the chiefs said I should tell you that you cannot plant a tree and at the time it begins to sprout, you uproot it and plant a different one. How long will it take to sprout again for you to benefit?”

Some concern the chiefs raised regarded the areas of improved security, road infrastructure, education, and electrification in the constituency which they appealed to the MP to focus on if he was elected to represent the constituency for a second term.

The chief of Naaha, Naa Tiferee Adams, stressed the need for unity of purpose in whatever they did in order to achieve the needed development for the constituency saying, “The success or failure of the district depends on all of us.”

On his part, Mr Mathew Vaari, the Wa West Constituency Chairman of the NDC, assured the chiefs of the unflinching support of the constituency executives of the party to the MP in his bid to contest the primaries.

The MP also pledge to support the NDC party in the constituency to function effectively and donated some plastic chairs to some polling stations in the Wechiau area.

Photo caption: Sup. (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, MP for Wa West, addressing the chiefs