Waala Youth Chiefs In Full Support Of Speaker Bagbin’s Firm Posture Over Anti-Gay Bill

A Muslim Group known as the Waala Youth Chiefs of Accra has rallied and garnered support for the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin over his position to ensure that the sexual values and rights of Ghanaians are protected without accepting any alien cultures which doesn’t form part of the Ghanaian cultures.

The group has waded into the current banter between the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and the Akufo-Addo Presidency.

They are therefore urging all Ghanaians to support the Anti Gay bill that is awaiting to be assented by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The group at a press conference on Tuesday addressed by its leaders stressed that the Bill as we all know by now seeks to criminalise the activities of persons and groups engaged in acts of LGBTQI in Ghana.

But acknowledged that though a private members bill, it has received unanimous support with some concerns raised by a few Members of Parliament but who ultimately consented to the import and provisions of the Bill.

Below is the full press statement:

PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE WAALA YOUTH CHIEFS OF ACCRA

DATE: TUESDAY, 26TH MARCH,2024

VENUE: INTERNATIONAL PRESS CENTER-ACCRA

LET’S RALLY ROUND THE SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT, RT HON ALBAN SUMANA KINGSFORD BAGBIN TO PROTECT OUR HUMAN RIGHTS AND SEXUAL VALUES AS A NATION

Fellow Citizens and Patriots of our dear Motherland, Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, good morning and thank you for attending upon this press conference.

The WAALA YOUTH CHIEFS OF ACCRA have been compelled by recent happenings within our nation’s governance space to call this press conference in a bid to contribute our quota in safeguarding our democracy as a globally acclaimed beacon of hope consequent to our growing credentials among our peers.

Ladies and Gentlemen, as you may be aware, the Rt Hon Speaker of Parliament, our own indefatigable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has been engaged in a banter with the President of the Republic on the matter of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 passed unanimously by the Parliament of Ghana on 28th February, 2024 and waiting assent by the President to make it law.

This Bill as we all know by now seeks to criminalise the activities of persons and groups engaged in acts of LGBTQI in Ghana. Though a private members bill, it received unanimous support save some concerns raised by a few Members of Parliament but who ultimately consented to the import and provisions of the Bill.

Outside the precincts of Parliament, the ordinary and average Ghanaian supported and pushed for the swift passage of the Bill into law in order to protect the Human Rights and Family Values accustomed to the Ghanaian society including all of us here.

Ladies and Gentlemen, strangely and baffling enough, His Excellency the President of the Republic enjoined under Article 106 (7) and (8) of the Constitution to assent to the Bill has refused to do so in flagrant violation of his Oath of Office which he swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

The Constitution of the Republic of Ghana is not a watertight compartment as it provides the President an elaborate opportunity to communicate to Parliament freely on any account that he is unable to assent to any Bill passed by the Legislature.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, it is incredibly inexplicable that the President being the lawyer that he is, would choose to instruct his Executive Secretary, who coincidentally is a lawyer as well, to write a letter to the Clerk to Parliament virtually warning and intimidating him from performing his constitutionally mandated duty of transmitting a Bill to the president for assent.

The language used in this letter is so disrespectful, demeaning and degrading and is not expected to come from one arm of government to another.

More worrying is the fact that the letter misrepresented the advise given by the Attorney-General to the president regarding the pendency of a suit for interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain the president from assenting to the Bill.

While the Attorney-General’s advice implored the President not to assent to the Bill until the said injunction application is dealt with, the Executive Secretary’s letter dwelled emphatically on the decision by the President not to receive the Bill at all.

We all know that it is one thing receiving the Bill and another thing assenting to it. This is the reason for which Article 106 (8) (a) and (b) find expression in the Constitution of our dear Republic.

From all indications, His Excellency the President has demonstrated a high level of bad faith as regards this Bill. The President continues to blow hot and cold on this matter of creating a piece of legislation to deal with the issue of LGBTQI+ in Ghana. Is it not curious that even before the injunction application in question was filed and served on the Attorney-General, the President had prior knowledge of it and spoke about it publicly?

Doesn’t it suggest that the President is complicit on the decision by one of his foremost admirers and defenders in the media fraternity, Mr Richard Dela Sky, the research officer to the Majority Leader, Hon Afenyo-Markin, to file this application at the Supreme Court? This is a fact we believe most of you never knew until today.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, in any case, Ghana’s legal system enjoins the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution and any other law or enactment in Ghana and not Bills which are on their way to becoming laws.

One would have expected that Richard Dela Sky, his collaborators and co-conspirators would have hastened slowly and waited for the Bill to be assented into law by the President before they go to the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the law or any provisions of the law considered inconsistent with the Constitution.

Our legal regime is replete with countless decisions by the Supreme Court as far as interpretations of the constitutional inconsistency of some laws are concerned.

Friends from the media, in all of these, the Rt Hon Speaker of Parliament has shown tremendous resolve in seeing this Bill passed to serve its purpose. As a statesman who has paid his dues to his Motherland, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin has remained unmoved and unshaken in maintaining and protecting the sanctity of the Parliament of Ghana.

In the wake of all the frustrations towards the Bill for the past three years, he has prioritized its passage and steered the House to finally pass the Bill on 28th February, 2024.

It is public record that Mr Speaker in his private and public engagement as well his official and unofficial interactions never shied away from stating his unequivocal support for the passage of the Bill to regulate and criminalise the activities of LGBTQI+ in Ghana.

Not many a people in his position would dare speak openly and loudly about this vexed issue of LGBTQI in the wake of the spirited support for the devilish behaviour from its practitioners, advocates and promoters.

With the kind of interest shown by powerful Western Powers in supporting the liberalisation and protection of LGBTQI activities across the globe, such bravery and boldness can only come from a man who is fearless and unwavering in his resolve to leave a lasting and impactful legacy in the annals of Ghana’s history.

Fellow Citizens, through this press conference, we seize the opportunity to pat Rt Hon Alban Bagbin on the back for standing up to the antics of the president in his brazen attempts to subvert the will of the people of Ghana.

How on earth could anyone ever imagine that a lawyer as president of the Republic of Ghana would choose to desecrate the Constitution of the Republic which is the supreme law of the land in such manner and fashion?

Why would His Excellency, President Akufo Addo trample upon the Constitution in this manner and expect to be hailed? If anyone would hail him, not the experienced Alban Bagbin who has squared off countless times with then Hon Akufo Addo during their days in the August House of Parliament, when Speaker Bagbin was Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and he was the Ranking Member of the same Committee.

We stand with Mr Speaker on the decision to suspend the consideration and approval of ministerial nominees by President Akufo-Addo in similar fashion to the reason given for his own decision to refuse not only in asserting to the Bill but also in receiving the Bill. This amounts to giving President Akufo-Addo a dose of his own medicine.

Under the circumstance, Ladies and Gentlemen, we implore the good people of Ghana to rally round and support the revered Rt Hon Speaker in navigating Parliament to get the Bill assented to into law.

The importance of this law in the protection, maintenance and promotion of human and sexual values in Ghana cannot be lost on us. We must individually and collectively show our support for the Bill and publicly make known our abhorrence to the conduct of the President in the delay tactics he is playing with the Bill.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, we want to reiterate that if it means mobilising other progressives forces and like minds to protest and campaign for this Bill to be assented to, we shall do so without blinking an eye because this Bill is at the core of the Ghanaian family system.

In the meantime, we call on the Office of the National Chief Imam, the Catholic Bishops Conference, the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, the Charismatic and Pentecostal Council, Alhassuna Wal Jamaa,among other religious groupings to lend their support to the Rt Hon Speaker of Parliament and by extention the Parliament of Ghana to follow through the resolve of compelling President Akufo-Addo to execute his constitutional mandate of assenting to the Bill in the supreme interest of our dear Motherland.

Conclusively, may we respectfully, remind the president to seek refuge under Article 106 (8) (a) and (b) or instantly assent to the Bill without any further delay.

Thank you for your time.

……signed……

Awudu Ishaq

Waala Youth Chief of Fadama