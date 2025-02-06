WAANSA Ghana Praises President Mahama’s National Security Appointments

The West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA Ghana) has lauded President John Dramani Mahama for his recent national security appointments, describing them as a strategic move to strengthen Ghana’s security architecture.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the group commended the President for selecting seasoned professionals with extensive experience in security and governance, expressing confidence that their leadership will usher in a new era of safety and stability for the nation.

The appointees include former Chief of Staff Prosper Douglas Bani as National Security Advisor, ACP Abdul-Osman Razak as National Security Coordinator, retired COP Nathan Kofi Boakye as Director of Operations at the Presidency, and Charles Kipo as Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB). WAANSA Ghana highlighted the unique expertise each individual brings to their role, emphasizing their collective ability to coordinate and implement effective security policies.

“Mr. Bani’s deep understanding of national security policy coordination will be invaluable in his new position,” the statement noted. “ACP Razak’s experience ensures cohesive implementation of security strategies, while COP Boakye’s operational expertise will enhance the effectiveness of security initiatives from the Office of the President. Mr. Kipo’s background in intelligence will provide critical insights to inform national security decisions.”

The group praised President Mahama for demonstrating a clear commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Ghanaians through these appointments. However, WAANSA Ghana also seized the opportunity to draw attention to a pressing regional security challenge: the proliferation of small arms and light weapons. The group warned that the unchecked spread of these weapons has exacerbated internal conflicts, fueled violent disputes over chieftaincy and land ownership, and undermined peace and stability across the ECOWAS sub-region.

To address this issue, WAANSA Ghana urged the newly appointed national security team to prioritize the implementation of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) and expedite the passage of the National Arms Commission Bill, 2023. The ATT, which Ghana has signed, aims to establish international standards for regulating the trade of conventional arms, prevent illicit trafficking, and reduce human suffering. Similarly, the National Arms Commission Bill seeks to regulate the possession and transfer of arms, improve safety, and curb the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

“The passage of this bill is critical to enhancing security, improving Ghana’s reputation, and fostering stakeholder ownership,” the statement emphasized. WAANSA Ghana also highlighted Ghana’s participation in the SALIENT Trust Fund, a United Nations-led initiative aimed at combating armed violence and illicit arms trafficking. As the third African country to benefit from this program, Ghana is working alongside organizations like the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre and the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons to implement sustainable security measures.

The SALIENT project, which focuses on a comprehensive approach to security and development, aligns with the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons. This convention calls for the establishment of national commissions to regulate the trade and possession of arms, a goal that WAANSA Ghana believes can be achieved through the swift enactment of the National Arms Commission Bill.

WAANSA Ghana’s statement also acknowledged the contributions of its affiliated civil society organizations, including the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD Ghana), the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), and the West Africa Network of Journalists for Security and Development. These groups, alongside others like the Nurture Nature Foundation and the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, play a vital role in advocating for peace, security, and development in the region.

In closing, WAANSA Ghana reiterated its optimism about the new national security team’s ability to address Ghana’s security challenges while calling for urgent action to tackle the proliferation of small arms. “We congratulate President Mahama on these exemplary appointments and look forward to the positive impact of their work,” the statement concluded. “However, we must not lose sight of the pressing need to regulate arms and ensure the safety and stability of our nation and the wider sub-region.”