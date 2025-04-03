WABA Establishes Boxing Championship in Honor of Azumah Nelson

The World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) has announced the creation of the Prof. Azumah Nelson Champion Emeritus title, a permanent championship designation honoring the legacy of Ghana’s two-weight world champion and African boxing icon.

The initiative, developed in partnership with Aborigine Promotion CEO Mitch Gilbert Woollams, aims to celebrate Nelson’s contributions to the sport while inspiring a new generation of athletes.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest boxers, Nelson held the WBC featherweight, super-featherweight, and lightweight titles during his 17-year career, retiring in 1998 with a record of 39 wins, 6 losses, and 2 draws. His technical precision and sportsmanship earned him the moniker “The Professor,” a testament to his mastery of boxing’s “sweet science.”

The Champion Emeritus title will be awarded during a series of global events organized by WABA, with details on the inaugural competition expected in the coming weeks. The association emphasized that the honor reflects Nelson’s enduring influence, particularly among young African boxers who view him as a model of discipline and resilience.

Nelson’s career transcended athletic achievement, bridging eras of African boxing history. His rise in the 1980s coincided with a surge in global recognition for fighters from the continent, paving the way for contemporaries like Nigeria’s Hogan Bassey and South Africa’s Baby Jake Matlala. Today, his name remains synonymous with technical excellence—a rarity in an era often dominated by promotional spectacle.

Sport historians note that such tributes, while uncommon, anchor boxing’s cultural memory. The Champion Emeritus designation joins initiatives like the Muhammad Ali Trophy in amateur boxing, though WABA’s focus on active professional competition is unique. By embedding Nelson’s legacy into the fabric of title bouts, the association seeks to balance commercial demands with historical preservation—a challenge as boxing’s governing bodies increasingly prioritize marketability over tradition.

The move also underscores Africa’s growing influence in global boxing, with current champions from Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa dominating rankings. For Nelson, now 65 and active in youth mentorship programs, the honor represents a full-circle moment: a sport that gave him purpose now ensuring his lessons endure.