Wacam Denies Misrepresentation in Report on Alleged Illegal Mining at Manhyia-Linked Site

Wacam, a leading advocacy group for environmental and human rights protection, has refuted claims made in a recent publication by The Fourth Estate regarding illegal mining activities at a concession allegedly linked to the Manhyia Palace.

In a rejoinder signed by its Executive Director, Mr. Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, Wacam clarified that comments attributed to its Technical Director in the publication were misrepresented. The organization emphasized that its remarks during an interview with The Fourth Estate were general discussions on illegal mining and regulatory compliance, not specific to any company or location.

“We categorically state that the interview was sought on general issues regarding mining operations that do not conform to the law and human rights violations associated with such activities,” the statement read.

Additionally, Wacam distanced itself from the claim that it has a staff member named Dr. Kowku Afriyie serving as its Technical Director, labeling the attribution as incorrect and calling for factual accuracy in reporting.

As a strong advocate for environmental justice, Wacam reiterated its stance that mining activities must adhere to strict regulatory and legal frameworks to prevent environmental degradation and human rights violations.

The organization expressed regret over any misrepresentation of its views in *The Fourth Estate’s* report and urged the media platform to ensure accuracy in conveying its statements.