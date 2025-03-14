Wacam Sets the Record Straight: A Response to The Fourth Estate’s Article on Alleged Illegal Mining at the Manhyia-Linked Concession.

In light of the recent article by The Fourth Estate titled “Illegal mining spree on Manhyia-linked concession,” Wacam feels it’s important to set the record straight regarding the inaccuracies and misrepresentations found in the piece. We noticed that the article referenced an interview with our Technical Director, but unfortunately, it was taken out of context, leading to a misleading impression that our comments were aimed specifically at Bodukwan Holding Company Limited and its connections to the Manhyia Palace.

This response is intended to clarify the facts,correct the misunderstandings, and reaffirm Wacam’s dedication to advocating for responsible mining practices, human rights, and environmental justice.