Wacam Urges Mining Communities to Stand Up for Their Rights

In a bid to curb the continuous destructive practices of mining companies, Wacam has embarked on a mission to empower mining communities through knowledge and capacity building.

The not-for-profit organisation’s week-long (June 10-June 14, 2024) sensitisation programme in Eastern, Central, and Western Regions aimed to educate community members on their rights and the law.

Led by Associate Executive Director, Mrs. Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, the Wacam team engaged with community members in Saamang, Nkwateng, Adausena-Eastern; Breman-Brofoyedu-Central, Ayensukrom, Tarkwa, and Bonyere-Western.

Over 80 community members participated in Nkwateng, with scores attending for the first time, while Saamang had 65 attendees.

The programme aimed to enhance community members’ understanding of minerals and mining regulations, Free Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) principle, and other provisions.

Mrs. Owusu-Koranteng urged the communities to use the law to their advantage, emphasising peaceful and legal means to address grievances and protect their rights.

She assured them of Wacam’s continued support in building their capacities.

Executive Director, Mr. Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, joined the team in Breman-Borofoyedu, encouraging community members to unite against rights violations and beware of mining companies’ divide-and-rule tactics.

The outreach programme received high patronage, with Chief of Nkwateng, Nana Amanie Ankrah II, praising Wacam for its advocacy work and encouraging them to continue empowering mining communities.

Wacam’s efforts align with its long-standing commitment to human rights and environmental mining advocacy in mining communities across the country.