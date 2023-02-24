WADEMOS calls for peaceful election in Nigeria

The West Africa Democracy Solidarity (WADEMOS) Network has called for a peaceful, fair and credible 2023 Nigerian Elections.

WADEMOS, in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, wished all Nigerians a trouble-free and peaceful elections on February 25, and March 11.

The February 25 polls are for the election of a new President and members of the Federal House of Assembly while that of March 11 would see the election of governors and representatives of the State House of Assembly.

It said the WADEMOS Network also extended its best wishes to all contestants involved in the national and sub-national elections, which would be the seventh consecutive elections since the country’s return to multi-party democracy in 1999.

“As a Network, we acknowledge the assurances from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies on their preparedness to supervise peaceful, fair and credible general elections,” the statement said.

It noted that WADEMOS urged Nigerians to turn out in their numbers on election days to exercise their franchise and civic responsibility.

It also called on the INEC, political parties, and all stakeholders to respect the framework, rules, and regulations governing the elections and resort to appropriate legal processes and institutional mechanisms for addressing their grievances.

“We encourage citizens and political parties to avoid inflammatory language and hate speech, which could trigger violence during the elections.” Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Head of the WADEMOS Election Observation Mission, remarked.

“The INEC and civil society organizations (CSOs) must also enhance their communication protocols and structures to provide timely information to counter fake news and misinformation during and after the elections.”

The statement said WADEMOS Network commended the efforts of civil society, particularly their Nigerian member organizations – CDD-West Africa, YIAGA Africa, Women in Politics Forum and the Transitional Monitoring Group – which had deployed some innovative observation platforms to monitor the credibility and conduct of the elections.

It said the Network condemned the death of senatorial candidate Oyibo Chukwu and the five other supporters of the Labour Party in Enugu State.

“We urge the security agencies to demonstrate their responsiveness to such attacks and arrest the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to all unscrupulous elements seeking to perpetrate violence during this election.”

The statement said being integral to sustaining the political and economic stability in West Africa, WADEMOS recognized the importance of the election as a pacesetter for the upcoming presidential elections in the sub-region this year.

It said considering the unfavorable political environment confronting the region, the Nigerian election should reignite hope in democracy in the sub-region.

WADEMOS Network is an independent civil solidarity network consisting of over 35 civil society organizations located in 15 countries in West Africa.

The purpose of the WADEMOS Network is to mobilize, coordinate, and leverage the collective power of civil society and other pro democracy actors, resources, and opportunities within the West African Region.