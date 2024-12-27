WAEC Assures 2024 WASSCE Results to Be Released by December 31st

Professor John Kapi, the spokesperson for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has assured that the results for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be released by December 31, 2024, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The announcement comes after the Ministry of Education made an additional payment of 35 million cedis to WAEC on December 25, 2024. This payment brings the total amount the government has contributed to WAEC to 60 million cedis. The funds were crucial in helping WAEC address financial and operational challenges, allowing the council to expedite the processing of results.

In an interview with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Hot Edition news, Professor Kapi emphasized that the release of the results was essential for university admissions. “We did some projections and realized that with the additional 35 million cedis, we would be able to complete the process and have the results ready for candidates to proceed with their university admissions,” he said.

He further mentioned that the funds enabled WAEC to fix critical equipment, such as scanners and other broken-down machines, which were essential for the smooth processing of results.

However, Kapi pointed out that WAEC still requires an outstanding 58 million cedis from the Ministry of Education to clear debts owed to creditors and service providers, and to address other important operational issues. Despite this, the council remains optimistic that the results will be out by the end of the month, ensuring that the 2024 WASSCE candidates can proceed with their academic plans.