WAEC Blames Government’s Delay in Debt Settlement for Post-Examination Delays

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has revealed that the government’s delay in settling its outstanding debt is hindering the progress of the 2024 post-examination processes.

John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, explained that while the marking of essays and practical components for the 2024 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been completed, the scanning process for the objective exam papers has been delayed due to faulty scanners. These scanners remain unrepaired because of the outstanding GH₵118 million owed by the Ministry of Education.

In a statement issued on December 9, 2024, WAEC disclosed that it is awaiting the release of the funds to repair the scanners and continue the post-examination procedures smoothly.

“The Council is awaiting the release of additional funds from the Ministry of Education to enable the scanning process and other post-examination activities to continue without further delay,” the statement read.

WAEC also called on suppliers and examination officials to be patient, assuring them that payments for their services would be made as soon as the funds are released.

Additionally, WAEC urged the public to disregard any false information circulating on social media regarding the release dates of the results. “The results will be released as soon as the challenges with post-examination activities are resolved,” WAEC added.