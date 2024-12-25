WAEC Delays 2024 WASSCE Results Release Due to Funding Shortfall

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, originally scheduled for 29 December, has been delayed due to insufficient funding from the government.

This delay contradicts an earlier assurance by the Ministry of Education, which had stated that the results would be ready by the end of December following the release of GH₵25 million to WAEC. Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum had expressed confidence in the timeline, assuring the public that the funds had been made available to WAEC.

However, in an interview on The Big Bulletin on Tuesday, 24 December, WAEC’s Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, clarified that the GH₵25 million allocated was insufficient to complete the operational processes needed for the results’ release. Kapi revealed that an additional GH₵35 million was required to finalize the operations, making it impossible to meet the 29 December deadline without this additional funding.

“We appreciate the funds released so far, but they cover only a portion of the costs. We urge the government to address this shortfall urgently to ensure the timely release of the results,” Kapi said, emphasizing the challenges faced by WAEC in completing the necessary processes.

The delay has raised concerns among students and parents awaiting the results, as WAEC continues to work with the government to resolve the funding shortfall.