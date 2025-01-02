WAEC Launches Registration for 2025 WASSCE for Private Candidates, First Series

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially opened registration for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, First Series.

This new initiative allows students the chance to resit one or two papers to improve their grades, offering a quicker route to academic advancement compared to the traditional waiting period for the next full examination cycle.

The registration period will remain open until Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the official WAEC website for comprehensive registration instructions and to complete their process at accredited internet cafés that are approved by the council.

Scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 15, 2025, the First Series of the examination will be conducted under secure and standardized conditions, ensuring the integrity of the examination process. This new series of the WASSCE represents a significant shift from the previous system, providing students with the opportunity to improve their grades without having to wait for a full cycle of exams.

John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, highlighted the importance of this new program in an interview with Joy News. He noted that it offers a more efficient and timely opportunity for students to enhance their academic performance, making it a highly valuable option for those looking to improve their results swiftly.