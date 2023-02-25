WAEC must pay invigilators well to curb examination malpractice” – Dr. Peter Anti

The Executive Director of IFEST, Dr. Peter Anti, has asserted that the West Africa Examination Council’s (WAEC) inability to pay better incentives to invigilators is a major factor of examination malpractice at both Junior High and Senior High Schools in the country.

Speaking on TV3’s ‘Ghana Tonight’ on ‘solving examination malpractices’, he maintained that the amount paid to invigilators per paper is woefully inadequate which compels some invigilators to indulge in taking money from school administrators for mild invigilation.

According to him, the body of invigilators sacrifice their time to supervise WAEC’s exams in the country and if WAEC is eager to end cheating at the examination centers, the external invigilators, internal supervisors, and the security on duty must be paid well.

“The money given to invigilators is one area WAEC must carefully watch so I am looking to WAEC to pay invigilators what is due them. You don’t invigilate one paper and you are paid GHC14.00 which the amount is meager for a teacher”, he opened.

Dr. Anti mentioned that, due to the inadequate remuneration for examination supervisors, some heads of the institutions pay large sums of money to supervisors from WAEC and police officers to compromise the invigilation.

“I know some teachers no matter what you give them, will still compromise, but if you are paying them well, this attitude of engaging in cheating where a whole institution can give a huge sum of amount to the external invigilator and police officers to compromise the invigilation will be checked”, he said.

Dr. Anti, therefore, urged the teacher unions to bid for a better incentive for the teachers who see to the running of examinations in the country..