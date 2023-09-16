WAEC official urges proper students’ preparation

Mr. Anthony Kwasi Logodzo, a branch Controller of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has emphasised the need for proper students’ preparation for unquestionable examination results for the nation to have professionals with credible certificates in future.

He said the situation made it imperative on parents, guardians, teachers, and other stakeholders to collaborate to ensure effective teaching and learning for the students to be well-prepared to write their examinations to pass well without engaging in malpractices.

According to him that would greatly help to curb and prevent the incidence of examination malpractices which had become a canker affecting the authenticity of the nation’s examinations’ results and consequently the credibility of the certificates.

Mr. Logodzo, the WAEC’s Controller in-charge of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the update from the WAEC Public Affairs Directorate regarding the conduct of the 2023 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He stressed the need for measures to control examination malpractices nationwide to avoid doubt about the examinations’ outcomes and integrity of certificates in aftermath years.

Mr. Logodzo alleged the authenticity of the WASSCE results of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions might be questioned in years to come because it had been realized that those regions had not had trouble-free examinations in recent years.

He said investigations into the malpractices revealed that some schools charged students to entice invigilators to compromise for teachers to assist candidates in answering examination questions.

Mr. Logodzo said a team from his office almost every day recorded some incidents of examination malpractices at some centres, saying to curtail the canker those involved must be identified at the end of the examinations for the necessary actions to be imposed on them.

He said another challenge that had been identified too was that some private schools in the Bono Region registered students from other schools and even from other regions because of monetary gains.

Mr. Logodzo said those schools did everything possible to ensure that students from other schools they registered to write the WASSCE passed very well to attract more candidates to also come and register.

He assured very soon measures would be instituted to stop private schools from registering candidates who were not their students to help control the examination malpractices.

Mr. Logodzo entreated teachers and invigilators to be able to withstand financial pressures and also parents to desist from demanding high grades and results from their children to help prevent the malpractices.