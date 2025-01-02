WAEC Opens Registration for Resit Exams Ahead of January 2025 Sitting

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially launched the registration process for students who did not pass their previous exams.

This marks a significant shift, as for the first time, WAEC is organizing a dedicated resit opportunity instead of the usual November/December exams.

In a statement shared via social media, the examination body announced that registration is currently underway and will close on January 8, 2025. Students wishing to participate in the resit must visit the official WAEC website at www.waecgh.org for detailed information and instructions on how to complete their registration. Additionally, registrations can be done at WAEC-accredited internet cafes.

The resit exams are scheduled to take place between January 24 and February 15, 2025, offering a chance for students to improve their scores and continue their academic journeys. This initiative aims to provide more flexibility and opportunities for students to succeed.