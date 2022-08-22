WAEC Prosecuting 10 Examination Malpractice Cases

The Reverend Victor Brew, Head of Legal, West African Examination Council (WAEC), says three out of 13 cases of examination malpractices have been dealt with by the courts.

He said two persons have been convicted and fined by a court while in the third case, evidence could not be adduced to warrant the conviction of the person involved.

Speaking at a press conference on this year’s WASSCE, Rev Brew said prosecution of 10 other cases was ongoing and “they are at different stages.”

According to him, the prosecution of the 13 cases commenced in the year 2020 to 2021.

He said WAEC would continue to update the public on the prosecution of cases and persons involved in examination malpractices.

Rev. Brew said the conduct of examinations required collective responsibility and urged stakeholders like the Africa Education Watch (EDUWATCH) to assist the Council saying, “the doors of WAEC are open and we have nothing to hide.”