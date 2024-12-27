WAEC Receives GH¢35 Million from Ministry of Education to Expedite 2024 WASSCE Results Processing

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has confirmed it has received an additional GH¢35 million from Ghana’s Ministry of Education to support its operations and ensure the timely completion of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) marking process.

This funding comes after a previous disbursement of GH¢25 million, part of the GH¢118 million debt owed to WAEC, which has been a point of concern in recent months.

In a statement issued on December 25, 2024, WAEC explained that the new funds would be used to complete the scanning of objective answer sheets and finalize the processing of results for school candidates. This is expected to allow WAEC to release the WASSCE results by the end of December, meeting a crucial deadline.

The government’s prompt action to release additional funds highlights the importance of maintaining the integrity of the country’s examination processes and ensuring that students receive their results without unnecessary delays. This also marks a critical moment for WAEC, which has faced financial challenges amid rising operational costs. The swift allocation of resources will be key in maintaining stakeholder confidence, particularly as the education sector looks to rebuild trust following previous setbacks in examination result releases.