The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates in Ghana, following the completion of all its post-examination processes.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and signed by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head, Public Affairs WAEC, National Head Office, said results of the candidates would be dispatched to their schools and that candidates should contact their heads of school for their results.

It said the results had also been hosted onto the council’s website (www.waecgh.org) and candidates may access their results via online.

The statement further cautioned all stakeholders and candidates to be wary of fake results websites and the activities of fraudsters who promised to upgrade results for a fee.

On statistics, the statement said, a total of 375,763 candidates from 976 schools entered for the exams, 3,343 were recorded absent and the subject result of 2,383 candidates have been cancelled for engaging in collusion, bringing foreign materials to the examination hall and tearing part of their question papers to solicit assistance.

It said there was an improvement in the performance of students in English Language and Mathematics (Core) however there was a decline in Integrated Science and Social Studies as compared to 2019.