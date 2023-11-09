WAEC releases 2023 BECE results, 22,270 candidates still being probed

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has published the provisional results for both school and private candidates who took part in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to WAEC, the results for school candidates will be transmitted to their respective schools through the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education. Private candidates, on the other hand, can access their results on the Council’s official website, which is www.waecgh.org.

In a statement dated November 9, 2023, and signed by John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, it was stated that “School candidates who wish to do so may also check their results online on the Council’s website.”

Nevertheless, WAEC has informed the public that the examination scripts of 22,270 candidates in certain subjects are currently under scrutiny due to reported cases of widespread cheating. Depending on the outcome of the investigations, their results may either be invalidated or released.

WAEC has cautioned all concerned parties to be wary of individuals who promise result upgrades in exchange for a fee. The Council added, “Candidates are advised to bear in mind that WAEC results are secure and can be authenticated.”