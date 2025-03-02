WAEC Releases 2024 Private WASSCE Results, Withholds Scores for 411 Candidates Over Malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results for private candidates, though 411 individuals face pending investigations over suspected exam irregularities.

The disclosure, made public in Accra on February 28, 2025, follows a rigorous review process that flagged potential malpractice cases during marking.

Out of 38,727 registered candidates—17,596 males and 21,131 females—1,354 failed to sit for the exams. WAEC confirmed that 303 candidates had specific subject results withheld, while 108 others saw their entire scores suspended pending further scrutiny. The council emphasized that outcomes for these individuals will remain blocked until probes into alleged infractions conclude.

Performance data for core subjects revealed mixed outcomes. English Language saw 54.79% of candidates secure grades A1 to C6, though 13.45% failed with F9 marks. Mathematics proved challenging, with only 37.44% achieving A1-C6 grades and a striking 37.42% scoring F9. Integrated Science results showed 53.31% in the top tiers, while Social Studies emerged as the strongest subject, with 87.88% attaining A1-C6 grades.

WAEC also issued a stern warning against fraudsters exploiting anxious candidates. “Our database is secure, and results cannot be illegally altered,” the council stated, urging the public to disregard claims of paid upgrades via mobile money. Institutions were advised to authenticate results exclusively through WAEC’s official website (www.waecgh.org) or its verification service to avoid accepting falsified documents.

The council reiterated its commitment to integrity, noting that withheld results underscore its zero-tolerance stance on malpractice. Candidates awaiting resolution were urged to cooperate with ongoing investigations, while high-performing students celebrated a critical milestone in their academic journeys.

As Ghana’s education sector grapples with recurring exam fraud, WAEC’s latest move highlights the delicate balance between maintaining credibility and addressing systemic pressures faced by learners. For now, the focus remains on transparency—ensuring every result reflects merit, not manipulation.