WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results Following Delays and Funding Challenges

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the provisional results for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ghana, ending a prolonged wait due to significant delays caused by financial and logistical hurdles.

The delays, which affected over 460,000 candidates, were largely attributed to the breakdown of essential scanning equipment and an outstanding debt owed by the government.

This delay had sparked concern among students and their families, but a government intervention in the form of an additional GHS 25 million helped resolve the issue. The funds allowed WAEC to repair malfunctioning equipment, which had hindered the timely processing of examination scripts. According to WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, the technical repairs, facilitated by the new funding, enabled the council to complete the results processing and make the results available to candidates.

Candidates and schools can now access their results online via WAEC’s official website, www.waecgh.org, using the credentials provided by the council. This comes as a relief to students who have been anxiously awaiting their results for weeks.

The 2024 WASSCE performance highlights some significant trends. In English Language, 69.52% of candidates secured grades between A1 and C6, reflecting a slight decline from the 73.11% achieved in 2023. In Mathematics, however, the percentage of candidates passing with A1-C6 improved to 66.86%, up from 62.23% last year, suggesting a continued emphasis on numeracy education. However, Integrated Science saw a notable drop, with just 58.77% of candidates achieving A1-C6, compared to 66.82% in 2023. This decline points to persistent challenges in science education that need attention.

In Social Studies, 71.53% of candidates achieved grades A1-C6, maintaining solid performance despite a slight decrease from the previous year. These figures suggest that while progress is being made in some subjects, the fluctuating performance across core areas signals the need for ongoing reforms to improve teaching methods and learning outcomes, particularly in science subjects.

Over the past few years, WAEC has faced a growing number of challenges, including financial instability and equipment failures, which have occasionally delayed results. The government’s response in allocating additional resources highlights the critical role of public funding in supporting educational bodies, especially as they navigate both administrative and operational hurdles.

WAEC has urged stakeholders to remain vigilant against fraudulent activity, with certain individuals attempting to manipulate results for a fee. In response, the council has implemented a results verification system, including a QR code feature, to maintain the integrity of the examination process and provide transparency. As Ghana’s educational system continues to evolve, the release of the 2024 results underscores the pressures and complexities that lie ahead, with increasing demands for efficiency and reliability from examination bodies.