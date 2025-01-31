WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results, Withheld Scores Over Malpractice Allegations

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the provisional results for candidates who took the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), released on December 30, 2024.

However, the results of some candidates have been withheld due to allegations of examination malpractice.

In a statement, WAEC revealed that the Ghana Examinations Committee, following its 37th meeting, approved the withholding of subject results for candidates suspected of engaging in malpractice. The Council has completed its initial review of the affected scripts and is now moving to the final stage of its investigation.

To ensure fairness, WAEC has invited the implicated candidates, along with their parents or guardians, to meet with designated staff members. During these meetings, the candidates will have the opportunity to respond to the allegations and provide written statements in the presence of their guardians. WAEC emphasized that this process is not intended to intimidate or coerce the candidates, despite claims by some parents suggesting otherwise.

“This marks the final stage of the investigation process,” WAEC stated. “Afterward, the necessary decisions will be made regarding the withheld results.” The Council urged all parties involved to cooperate fully to ensure a swift resolution and finalization of the results.

The release of the provisional results comes amid heightened scrutiny over examination integrity, with WAEC reiterating its commitment to maintaining the credibility of the WASSCE. The Council has consistently taken a firm stance against malpractice, emphasizing that such actions undermine the value of the certification and the efforts of honest candidates.

Parents and guardians have been encouraged to support their wards during this process, while candidates are advised to present their cases truthfully and transparently. WAEC assured the public that all decisions would be made fairly and in accordance with established protocols.

As the investigation progresses, stakeholders are hopeful that the matter will be resolved promptly, allowing affected candidates to receive their final results. For now, the focus remains on ensuring accountability and upholding the integrity of one of West Africa’s most important educational assessments.

WAEC’s handling of the situation underscores its dedication to fairness and transparency, even as it faces the challenges of addressing malpractice in a high-stakes examination environment. The outcome of this process will likely have significant implications for the candidates involved and for the broader conversation about examination integrity in the region.