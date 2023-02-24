WAEC releases provisional results of 43,742 private WASSCE candidates

By
News Desk
-
0
WAEC
WAEC

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of 43,742 candidates who entered for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, 2022 – second series.

The entry figures comprised 20, 164 males and 23, 578 females. 76 of the candidates had visual impairment while two had hearing impairment.

The results of 901 candidates alleged to have been involved in various cases of examination malpractice have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases of malpractice.

These malpractices, according to WAEC, include bringing foreign materials and mobile phones into the examination hall, impersonation, collision, seeking external assistance among others.

The withheld results of candidates, WAEC said will be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations.

The results are available online at www.waecgh.org.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here