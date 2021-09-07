WAEC Supports Accra Central Police Command

The country’s crime rate continues to rise. As a result of this circumstance, many people have been forced to relocate to a more comfortable environment.

What can be done to make a difference in the current situation? While campaigning, politicians promise voters adequate protection, but once elected, the situation worsens.

This brings me to a gesture made by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to support the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in their security operations. The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has given the Ghana Police Service (GPS) two motorcycles to help with their operations.

The gesture was made in response to a request from the Division for WAEC to provide them with motorcycles to help the Command patrol its jurisdiction, particularly at night.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the motorcycles at the WAEC Head Office in Accra today, the Director of Administration, WAEC, Stephen Bernard Donkor, said the Council offered to assist as part of its contribution to the promotion of security.

This, he explained, was based on the belief that security was a shared responsibility and that corporate institutions should work with security agencies to maintain law and order.

He hoped that the motorcycles would help the Divisional Command’s operations and make the catchment areas safer for everyone.

Divisional Commander, Superintendent Florence Owusu, thanked the Council for its assistance and promised that the motorcycles would be put to good use in protecting lives and property.

She urged other organizations to assist the GPS in carrying out its mandate, enforcing law and order, and creating a safe and conducive environment for the nation’s socio-economic development.