WAEC Takes Swift Action Against Examination Irregularities in 2024 WASSCE

In a press release issued to 3News.com, WAEC disclosed that substantial numbers of candidates had been affected by its actions. Specifically, the subject results of 4,108 candidates were cancelled after they were found to have brought foreign materials such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed materials into the examination halls. Additionally, the entire results of 483 candidates were annulled for violating WAEC’s strict regulations against mobile phones in exam venues.

Furthermore, WAEC revealed that results for 781 candidates have been withheld pending further investigation into a range of suspected offences. In addition, the results of 209 candidates have been entirely withheld as part of ongoing investigations into allegations of malpractice.

One particularly concerning issue highlighted by WAEC is the flagging of results from 319 schools, which have been identified for alleged collusion. These results are currently under investigation, with the possibility of either their release or cancellation depending on the outcome of the probes.

In its statement, WAEC reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its examinations and ensuring that the results reflect true merit. The council expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, security agencies, and other key stakeholders who have worked together to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination process.

John K. Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, emphasized the council’s zero-tolerance policy towards examination malpractice. He called on candidates and schools alike to adhere to ethical standards and maintain the credibility of the examination system. WAEC’s firm stance on such matters serves as a clear reminder of its dedication to fairness and integrity in the assessment process, aiming to safeguard the future of education in the region.

These actions highlight WAEC’s unyielding approach to ensuring that the WASSCE remains a credible and respected examination. The council’s swift response to the 2024 irregularities underscores its determination to protect the sanctity of academic assessments and to send a strong message to those attempting to undermine the system.