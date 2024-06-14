WAEMU Delegation Visits ECOWAS for Study Mission

On June 11, 2024, His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, welcomed a delegation from the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The WAEMU delegation visited as part of a study mission to strengthen inter-regional cooperation.

Mr. Arnaud Cédric KIEMA, Director of WAEMU Cooperation, expressed gratitude to ECOWAS for the warm reception and emphasized the mission’s goal of enhancing coordination among ECOWAS, WAEMU, and their partners.

President Touray highlighted the significance of WAEMU in advancing regional integration and praised the coordination mechanisms established between ECOWAS and WAEMU. He underscored the importance of continued collaboration to effectively manage development projects, such as those funded by the European Union’s NDICI (Neighborhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument).

The study mission, running from June 11 to 13, aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences and best practices between the two institutions. Key discussions will focus on creating a coordination mechanism with national structures responsible for managing externally funded programs, replacing the West African support units for national authorizing officers of the European Development Fund (ROAC-FED). The mission will also prepare for a workshop in July 2024 on consolidating programs financed under the EDF and gather documents from the implementation of the 10th and 11th EDF programs.