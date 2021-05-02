West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) inflicted a 3-2 win on Berekum Chelsea at their own back yard, Golden City Park on Matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

It was their first home loss in the GPL since 2016

Chelsea took the lead in under one minute into the game – the fastest goal in the League through Bright Amponsah who scored with an easy finish after the goalkeeper of WAFA Kwadwo Osei had blocked his initial shot.

WAFA scored the level inside 22nd minute as Justus Torsutsey grabbed his first goal of the campaign to the disappointment of the home fans.

The Academy boys increased the tally one minute later through Enock Asubonteng who tapped in from close range after being left unmarked.

Berekum Chelsea changed their play by resorting to wing play and with three minutes to end the first half, a goal bound Kofi Owusu was fouled in the WAFA box for a penalty to Chelsea. Stephen Amankonah stepped up to score the equalizer after a second attempt to take his season tally to eight goals.

Back from the break, WAFA scored the winner in the 48th minute through Issah Basit. The forward left unmarked at the far post beat goalkeeper Obeng Sekyere to slot home.

The win is only their second away win in the League after posting a 1-0 against Eleven Wonders in Techiman on Matchday 4.

They have moved to 6th in the standings with 32 points – four points off the top spot.

The defeat leaves Berekum Chelsea five points above the relegation zone – 12th place with 27 points.