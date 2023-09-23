WAFCON: Kenya hopes to emerge as winners over Cameroon

Kenya is brimming with confidence ahead of Friday’s 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier away to Cameroon.

“We are here because we prepared well. We are very confident,” Kenya head coach Beldima Odemba told a pre-match press conference on Thursday. “We are not coming for a draw, we are coming to win. We are very determined.”

Cameroon respects the determination of their opponents to win the match, said Cameroon head coach Jean Baptiste Bisseck.

“There are no small teams today. We are very confident about ourselves. We believe we have what it takes to deliver,” Bisseck said.

Cameroon will travel to Kenya for the return leg next Tuesday.

The winner in the two-legged qualifier will face either Gabon or Botswana in the second round, with the winner of that tie securing automatic qualification for the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco.