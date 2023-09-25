WAFCON qualifiers: Ghana to deepen Rwanda’s woes in second leg clash 

The Black Queens of Ghana is targeting yet another resounding victory over the She-Amavubi of Rwanda in the second leg encounter of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana managed to beat their opponents 7-0 in the first leg to take a bold step towards booking a ticket the next round of the competition.

However, Coach Nora Hauptel and her charges would seek to continue their mission of securing a slot in the continental party having missed out in the last edition.

The Swiss gaffer is yet to taste defeat or concede any goal after six games in charge of the side, with a record of 21 goals scored.

Rwanda despite coming into this game as underdogs would be hoping for a miracle on a faithful Tuesday night to cement their chances of making their debut appearance at the tournament.

The visitors now have a huge task to accomplish as they face one of Africa’s best, Black Queens.

Ghana is expected to make their 13th appearance at the next edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.