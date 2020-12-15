Benin referee Dedjinnanchi Tanisla Ahomlanto Dedjinnanchi has been appointed to be the centre referee for Tuesday’s West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations semifinals clash between Ghana and Niger.

The 31-year-old who only received his FIFA badge would be assisted by fellow countryman Hontonou Lucien (Assistant I), Kpelafia Abdul from Togo (Assistant II) and Ligan Aurore from Benin (Fourth Official).

Yameogo Fabienne Yvette Benewende from Burkina Faso would be the Match Commissioner.

The Black Satellites of Ghana would on Tuesday, December 15, take on the Menas of Niger in the semifinals of the ongoing WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Benin.

The winner of this game would qualify to play in the final as well as the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.