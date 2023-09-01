WAFU B : Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Delta Queens

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies have booked a place in the third edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League after beating Nigeria’s Delta Queens by a lone goal at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Thursday.

An eye-catching goal from Ophelia Amponsah sealed Ghana’s mission of clinching the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B trophy.

After missing out in the second edition of the CAF Champions League tournament, the Techiman based side were poised to give their opponents a very tough challenge coming into the clash.

It was a highly tensed game for the Ghanaians who were playing as visitors to the Nigerian side.

The Nigerians kept their eyes on Mary Amponsah who had been solid throughout the competition, posing as threat anytime she approached the defense of Delta Queens.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies controlled the game to their satisfaction in the early minutes, trying to break the midfield of the Nigerians with their long balls and fast buildups.

It was no one else than Ophelia Amponsah who beautifully connected with Nancy Amoh’s free kick in the 43rd minute to break the virginity of the game as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Ampem Darkoa.

After recess, Ampem Darkoa came in as wounded lions who needed to redeem themselves from shame with a high pressing attack to increase the woes of their opponents.

Delta Queens on the other hand were also served with some goalscoring opportunities getting to the dying minutes but failed to bypass Aishetu Awini to find that all important equalizer.

An additional five minutes could not change the story as Ampem Darkoa carried the day with a 1-0 victory over their sisters.