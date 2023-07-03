WAFU B Boys Cup of Nations to kick off on July 7 

The 2023 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Cup of Nations is expected to kick off on Friday, July 7, to Friday July 21,2023 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.



The sub-regional tournament would feature Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger, Burkina Faso, Togo and Benin.

Ghana would camp in Group A with Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Niger while Togo and Benin would also battle against each other in Group B.

The giants would begin their campaign against Niger before taking on Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast respectively in their subsequent games.

Ghana would go into the competition hoping to repeat history once again, having won the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup last month.