WAFU B CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers draw set for July 3

The draw for the third edition of the West Africa Football Union-B (WAFU B) CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers has been set for July 3, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The announcement came after the governing body of the association, led by Mr. Kurt Edwin Someon-Okraku came to a final agreement on the date and time for the competition.

Ampem Darkoa, who defeated Hasaacas Ladies in the finals of the 2022/23 Women’s Premier League would represent Ghana as they seek to book a slot to the continental tournament.

The Premier League giants missed out on the competition last year, after failing to beat Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens in the WAFU B finals.

The WAFU B CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers is scheduled to take place in Benin City, Nigeria in August.