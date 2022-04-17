WAFU Group Stage: Ghana to Come Up Against Nigeria, Burkina Faso

Ghana’s U20 national football team have been drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria and Burkina Faso in the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament next month.
Group A includes Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin and host nation Niger.
The biennial tournament will be held in Niger’s capital Niamey from May 7 to 20 this year as a qualifier for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, with the winners and runners-up progressing through to that tournament.
Ghana won the WAFU tournament two years ago before going on to win the Africa U-20 championship in Mauritania last year. Enditem
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News