The West African Football Union (WAFU) on Monday announced new dates for the regional U-20 and the U-17 qualification tournaments.

An official letter to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other members of the association, said the sub-regional U-20 qualifiers, which were earlier scheduled from Oct. 17 to 31, will now take place from Nov. 14 to 29 in Togo.

Similarly, the U-17 qualification tournament has also been rescheduled to take place from Dec. 5 to 20 in Benin.

WAFU further announced it will hold a virtual draw on Oct. 20 in Abidjan, capital of Cote d’Ivoire, for the two competitions. Enditem