The West African Football Union (WAFU) on Monday announced new dates for the regional U-20 and the U-17 qualification tournaments.
An official letter to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other members of the association, said the sub-regional U-20 qualifiers, which were earlier scheduled from Oct. 17 to 31, will now take place from Nov. 14 to 29 in Togo.
Similarly, the U-17 qualification tournament has also been rescheduled to take place from Dec. 5 to 20 in Benin.
WAFU further announced it will hold a virtual draw on Oct. 20 in Abidjan, capital of Cote d’Ivoire, for the two competitions. Enditem
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505