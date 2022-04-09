WAFU Zone Under-17 championship to be played at Cape Coast Sports Stadium

The Executive Committee of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU), has selected the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as the venue for WAFU Zone B Under-17 Cup of Nations.

The event would serve as the qualifiers for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in the Central Regional capital from Saturday June 11 to Friday June 24, 2022.

The tournament would feature host Ghana, defending Champions Cote D’Ivoire, giants Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Niger.

The national under-17 team, the Black Starlets would aim for a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after crashing out at the Group stages in the previous edition in Togo.

Coach Samuel Fabin’s side have been preparing for this competition since December 2021.