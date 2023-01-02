Wagiso residents registered onto NHIS for free

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) XLENT CARE FOUNDATION in collaboration with the Waiwso Government Hospital have organized a free health screening exercise for residents of Sefwi-Waiwso in the western north region.

As part of the exercise, over 50 people had their National Health Insurance (NHIS) cards renewed with some new registrations.

The residents were screened for blood groupings, hepatitis Typhoid, malaria, eye, family planning, blood sugar and hypertension.

Medications were also given out freely to people diagnosed with various sicknesses by the medical team.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Therson Mintah, Founder of the NGO explained that the focus of the organization was around health education and promotion

According to him, it was not out of place to organize the free health screening exercise especially during the festive season to show appreciation to Christ Jesus for people to remain healthy.

He used the occasion to advise Ghanaians to regularly go for medical checks up for early detection and treatment.

Some of the beneficiaries, in an interview with the GNA, expressed their gratitude to the NGO for the exercise describing it as the best Christmas gift they could receive.

They also called on individuals and other institutions to emulate what XLENT CARE FOUNDATION has done.