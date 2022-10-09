Wakanow opens affiliate hub in Kumasi

Players in the travel and tour industry in the Ashanti Region are about to have a new experience with the provision of a centre where they can conveniently transact virtually all online travel services for clients.

Known as Wakanow Affiliate Hub, the centre is open to persons involved in the provision of services such as ticketing, travel insurance, hotel reservation, and visa assistance, among others.

The public can also walk in to purchase their air tickets and patronise all other travel services.

It was put together by Wakanow, an International Travel Agency engaged in selling various travel products in collaboration with Dodi Travel and Tours, a Kumasi based organisation which has been providing travel services for the past 22 years.

Wakanow which entered the Ghanaian market in 2014 and has been operating in the national capital is now seeking to explore the market in the Ashanti Region in partnership with Dodi Travel and Tours.

With the establishment of the affiliate hub, the expectation is that Wakanow can attract more affiliates in the Ashanti Region by offering them a well-resourced facility to transact their businesses.

Patrons of the hub will enjoy free access to the internet, laptops, and other logistics to facilitate their work in a conducive atmosphere.

It would also provide employment opportunities for young people in the Metropolis who may have the desire to work in the travel and tour space.

Ms Sodie Osei-Bonsu, Regional Director, West Africa for Wakanow, at opening of the affiliate hub, entreated the youth to take advantage of the centre to make a living.

“This affiliate hub serves as a space for young people who want to become travel agents. They can come in here to learn how to book and issue tickets and sell other travel products for a living,” she noted.

She said with the current economic situation people could take advantage of the hub to make extra income by exploring opportunities in industry.

“Anybody who is interested in selling travel to loved ones, church members and even fellow students if you are in school just to make some extra money can visit the affiliate hub.

She said Kumasi was a huge market that needed to be explored as an organisation seeking to grow in the industry, having operated in Accra for the past seven years.

“We thought it wise to enter the Kumasi market with an existing travel business and Dodi was the best choice because they have been in business for 22 years in Kumasi,” she emphasized.

Mr. Ahmed Naamannn, Managing Director of Dodi Travel and Tour, welcomed the partnership with Wakanow which he noted would be mutually beneficial to both parties.

He said his company readily agreed to partner Wakanow because it was a solid African brand which covered all the services in the industry.

He was positive that the partnership would not only scale up returns for the two businesses, but also provide avenue for the unemployed youth in Kumasi to earn livelihoods.

Staff of the centre hit the ground running right after the official opening of the facility as they provided training for some potential clients who attended the event.