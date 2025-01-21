Wakayna Drops Motivational Anthem “ONE DAY” to Inspire Fans Worldwide

Wakayna, the Ashaiman-based Afrobeat artist signed under Freedom Cry Records, is set to inspire his audience once again with his latest track, “ONE DAY.”

The song, a powerful motivational anthem, is crafted to uplift and encourage listeners as they embark on their journeys this year and beyond.

With poignant and relatable lyrics such as “GBEDEKA ENYONYOGE, BIBIA BEYE FINE” (translated as “Patience brings sweetness, everything will be fine”), Wakayna delivers a message of hope, perseverance, and optimism. The song reminds listeners that, despite challenges, brighter days are ahead.

Set for a global release on January 20, 2025, “ONE DAY” is poised to resonate deeply with audiences. Produced by Khay06, the track carries a blend of uplifting Afrobeat rhythms with a message that speaks to the heart of anyone chasing their dreams.

Mark your calendars and get ready for an empowering listening experience with Wakayna’s “ONE DAY.”