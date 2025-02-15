Walewale Arms Ban and Curfew Imposed Amid Rising Tensions

Ghana’s Interior Ministry has moved swiftly to curb potential violence in Walewale, a town in the North East Region, announcing an immediate ban on carrying firearms, ammunition, or offensive weapons in the area.

Interior Minister Muhammed Muntaka issued the directive on February 15, 2025, warning that violators would face arrest and prosecution.

The measures, outlined in an official press release, come alongside a nightly curfew imposed on Walewale and surrounding communities. Effective the same day, residents must remain indoors between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am. The decision followed recommendations from the North East Regional Security Council (REGSEC), which cited escalating tensions requiring urgent intervention.

“This is not just a precaution—it’s a necessity,” the Ministry stated, stressing that the ban applies to all individuals. Security forces have been directed to enforce compliance rigorously. While the statement did not specify recent incidents, the dual actions suggest underlying unrest in the region, historically known for sporadic clashes linked to land disputes and ethnic rivalries.

Authorities appealed directly to community leaders, youth groups, and residents to prioritize dialogue over violence. “We urge Chiefs, Elders, and all stakeholders to channel grievances through peaceful means,” the release added, underscoring the government’s push to prevent further instability.

The curfew and weapons ban mirror strategies deployed in other conflict-prone areas of northern Ghana, where seasonal disputes often flare. However, this marks the first such intervention in Walewale in recent years, signaling heightened concerns. Local sources speculate the move may preempt planned protests or retaliatory actions, though officials have yet to disclose detailed motives.

As security personnel patrol the streets, residents face a tense wait. Markets now shutter by sunset, and nighttime movements require police approval. For farmers and traders, the restrictions disrupt daily life, but many acknowledge the need for caution. “No one wants bloodshed,” said a local vendor who requested anonymity. “If this keeps peace, we’ll adjust.”

The Ministry’s actions highlight Ghana’s balancing act between preserving civil liberties and maintaining public order. With Walewale under watch, all eyes turn to community leaders and security forces to navigate this fragile truce.

The curfew will remain in effect until further notice, with REGSEC monitoring developments closely. The Interior Ministry has pledged weekly reviews to assess the need for adjustments.