Walewale Curfew Adjusted to Ease Restrictions, Government Maintains Arms Ban

Ghana’s Interior Minister, Mohammed Muntaka, has revised nighttime curfew regulations in Walewale and surrounding communities, reducing restrictions amid ongoing efforts to stabilize security in the North East Region.

The curfew, initially enforced from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will now run from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting Thursday, February 27, 2025. The adjustment, advised by the North East Regional Security Council, aims to ease disruptions to daily life while maintaining vigilance against violence.

A government statement emphasized that the total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons remains strictly in place. Violators will face arrest and prosecution, reinforcing the administration’s zero-tolerance stance toward activities threatening public safety. Authorities urged community leaders, youth groups, and residents to prioritize dialogue and non-violent conflict resolution, stressing collaboration to address underlying tensions.

The revised curfew signals cautious optimism about improving conditions in the area, which has grappled with sporadic unrest. By shortening the lockdown window, officials appear to balance security concerns with the need for economic and social normalcy. Analysts suggest the shift may also reflect pressure from local businesses and families impacted by the earlier restrictions, though the government has not explicitly cited these factors.

Community leaders have cautiously welcomed the changes, with some calling for further concessions if stability persists. However, security experts warn that maintaining the arms ban is critical to preventing escalation. “Relaxing curfew hours without compromising on weapons control shows the government is threading a delicate needle,” said a regional policy observer, speaking anonymously. “The focus now must be on sustaining trust between residents and law enforcement.”

As the new schedule takes effect, residents remain divided. While many applaud the extended evening hours for markets and travel, others question whether reduced curfew times will deter confrontations. For now, all eyes remain on Walewale as Ghana navigates the twin challenges of security and civic engagement in its northern communities.